Vietnam’s lesser-known beaches recommended among Asia’s best

By VnExpress   March 21, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

The Telegraph praises the hidden gems in southern and central Vietnam as ‘idyllic.’

The U.K. newspaper Telegraph has come up with a list of what it calls the 16 most beautiful beaches in Asia, including two from Vietnam.

The paper paints a poetic picture of the Long Beach in the southern resort island of Phu Quoc, one that offers “mile after deserted mile, a backdrop of tropical forests and mountains, swaying coconut palms and spectacular sunsets.”

It said the beach still preserves the essence that many of Asia’s finest beaches used to have before they became overcrowded.

Also in the list is Ha My Beach, a 15-minute drive from Hoi An. The “idyllic” beach looks out to the Cham Islands, with many villas offering unobstructed views of the sea, according to the Telegraph.

The beach is three kilometers to the north of An Bang, which has also been voted one of the best in Asia by TripAdvisor travelers for the past two years.

The Telegraph list also includes beaches in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

