Eating your way through Vietnam beach town for a mouthwatering $4

Little rice pancakes “banh can” are a specialty of central Vietnam and a favorite breakfast option in the region. The cakes are cooked by pouring a mixture of rice powder and egg into round clay molds. The rim should be slightly burnt to add flavor to the tasty treat. “Banh can” in Tuy Hoa, Phu Yen is served with fish sauce, fried chopped shallots and ground pork. A popular shop on Luong Tan Thinh Street charges around VND10,000 (44 cents) a portion.