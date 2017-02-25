Vietnamese beaches tipped by travelers among best in Asia

Travelers have named two of Vietnam's beaches among the best in Asia in a recent survey conducted by global travel site TripAdvisor.

Non Nuoc in Da Nang in central Vietnam came in at number 10 on the top 25 beaches in Asia in TripAdvisor’s 2017 Traveller’s Choice Awards. An Bang in Hoi An, the ancient town just up the road, claimed 25th position.

Many travelers said that they had fallen in love with Non Nuoc's fine white sands and crystal clear waters.

“The sand is so clean and fine my three young kids were able to play on the beach all afternoon bare foot without getting hurt,” said a tourist from Canada.

Although the beach is one of the top attractions in Da Nang, many described how surprised they were to find it so “calm and quiet”.

Some also said that the best time to catch the beach is at sunrise or when the fishermen are setting out to sea.

An Bang, which also made the top 25 last year, also gives visitors the chance to indulge themselves in the simple fishing life, where children gather every sunset to play with kites or just collect shells while they wait for their parents to return from the sea.

For most tourists, An Bang is simply “a beautiful beach”. Some say it’s the most beautiful in Vietnam, with white sands stretching down the coast, a cool breeze and a great selection of restaurants.

The best time to visit An Bang is between May and September, and Non Nuoc between February and August, the tourists recommended.

Thailand proved to be the most popular beach destination in the region with five beaches making it into TripAdvisor's top 25 list.

Beautiful sunshine on Non Nuoc in Da Nang.

A fisherman fixes a fishing net on his coracle on Non Nuoc.

Sunrise on Non Nuoc.

An Bang.

Coracles on An Bang.

A bicycle ride to the beach.

