Vietnam Airlines rolls out in-town check-in

It is provided by Vietnam Airport Ground Services (VIAGS), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, between 12 hours and two hours before a flight.

At the check-in counters, passengers can complete all check-in formalities, with the only thing left to do for them would be to get to the airport and pass through the security check.

Vietnam Airlines can make use of in-town check-in for domestic flights leaving Hanoi from October 12 and Danang from November 1.

In-town check-in is available in many destinations around world including Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, mainland China, and Malaysia in Asia.

Vietnam Airline is the only airline in Vietnam to offer this service.

Other options currently available in Vietnam such as online check-in and self check-in kiosks still require passengers to go to the counter to drop off their baggage.

To reduce congestion at major airports, many countries in the world have built in-town check-in counters in train stations or areas with a concentration of hotels and other public areas.

In Vietnam, there have been proposals to build some in HCMC. But according to experts, it needs to dovetail with the government’s massive plans to expand and upgrade Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Le Hong Ha, deputy director of Vietnam Airlines, said in-town check-in is one of the services that need to be provided for a carrier to meet four-star standards.

“Vietnam Airlines hopes in-town check-in will be a breath of fresh air for Vietnam’s aviation industry, and become a significant step in the journey to constantly improve the quality of its products and services and become a five-star airline in the future."