Vietjet Air to launch direct flights from HCMC to New Delhi

Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet Air will launch direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi in July.

The first direct link between the two cities aims to cater for increasing travel demands and contribute to economic cooperation and tourism between Vietnam and India.

A Vietjet Air official announced the plan at the Vietnam-India Business Forum recently held in India.

Four flights will operate each week from July this year.

Vietnam has recently extended its e-visa application scheme for visitors from six more countries including major tourism markets Australia and India, raising the list of beneficiaries to 46.

Bilateral trade between the countries is on the rise, and India is now one of Vietnam's top 10 trading partners.