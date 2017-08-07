top-10-photos-of-southeast-asia-on-display-in-vietnam

|
Vietnam's tourism ministry has selected photos capturing the best of each of the ten ASEAN countries for an exhibition called “ASEAN People and Countries” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bloc. This photo capturing the surreal beauty of Bac Son Valley in the northern province of Lang Son is representing Vietnam at the show, which will run until Friday in Hanoi.
The photos were chosen from a pool of more than 10,000 entries. This one is of the Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque in Brunei.
Angkor Wat in Cambodia. The photographers of the ten best snaps have been awarded trophies and VND20 million ($880) each.
Bull racing in Indonesia.
Fireworks over Pha That Luang in Laos.
“We love Malaysia” is the name of this photo.
Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda in Myanmar. Aside from the ten best photos, there are 230 photos of Vietnam and 20 photos of each of the nine other countries on display at the show.
Dinagyang Festival in the Philippines.
Marina Bay and the renowned Marina Bay Sands towers in Singapore.
Loi Krathong Festival in Thailand.