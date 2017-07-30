VnExpress International
Take a trip to Vietnam's Maldives, with cash to spare

By Trang Bui   July 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Hop on a boat and cruise out to these island paradises if you want to get away from it all. 

Phu Quoc Island welcomes more than a million tourists a year to its pristine beaches, food and year-round beautiful weather.

Vietnam's largest island is considered one of the most accessible and affordable getaways for Vietnamese and foreigners alike. It has an international airport, a 30-day visa-free policy, and is only a two-hour flight from Hanoi.

But due to the recent tourist boom, Phu Quoc can feel crowded and over-priced at times. 

VnExpress headed to Phu Quoc and found newly-discovered islets that rival Maldives.

The best part? They're not expensive. 

Dam Islet

Best place for a true getaway yet? Dam Islet. There is no internet, only solar power and a few bamboo and wooden cottages. Worry not, whether it's a day or a night, you won't be disturbed.

want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets

Simple bamboo cottages on Dam Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Viet Anh
want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-1

The clear, blue water. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Viet Anh
want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-2

Where could be a better place for a read? Photo by VnExpress/Tran Viet Anh

Mong Tay Islet

Mong Tay is close to Phu Quoc Island, a thirty-minute boat ride. The islet is also uninhabited, but you can still spend all day sunbathing, snorkeling and fishing. 

want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-3

Mong Tay Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-4

Mong Tay Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-5

Mong Tay Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

May Rut Islet

Ten minutes from Mong Tay, May Rut is a quick must-visit.

want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-6

May Rut Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-7

May Rut Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Gam Ghi Islet

This July, a travel video of Vietnamese popstar Quang Vinh filmed on Gam Ghi sent young travelers crazy: a transparent world of blue water, random rocks, colorful fish and coral reefs. 

want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-9

Gam Ghi Islet. Screenshot from "Quang Vinh Passport - Phu Quoc Island" Youtube Video. 
want-a-cheap-maldives-head-to-these-phu-quoc-islets-10

Gam Ghi Islet. Screenshot from "Quang Vinh Passport - Phu Quoc Island" Youtube Video.

How to get there 

Take a boat or canoe from An Thoi Port on Phu Quoc Island. It should take less than an hour to visit each of the islets. 

How much does it cost?

Canoe: VND500,000 ($22) per person

Boat: VND50,000 ($2.2) per person

Tags: Phu Quoc islets Vietnam tourism wanderlust
 
