Take a trip to Vietnam's Maldives, with cash to spare

Phu Quoc Island welcomes more than a million tourists a year to its pristine beaches, food and year-round beautiful weather.

Vietnam's largest island is considered one of the most accessible and affordable getaways for Vietnamese and foreigners alike. It has an international airport, a 30-day visa-free policy, and is only a two-hour flight from Hanoi.

But due to the recent tourist boom, Phu Quoc can feel crowded and over-priced at times.

VnExpress headed to Phu Quoc and found newly-discovered islets that rival Maldives.

The best part? They're not expensive.

Dam Islet

Best place for a true getaway yet? Dam Islet. There is no internet, only solar power and a few bamboo and wooden cottages. Worry not, whether it's a day or a night, you won't be disturbed.

Simple bamboo cottages on Dam Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Viet Anh

The clear, blue water. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Viet Anh

Where could be a better place for a read? Photo by VnExpress/Tran Viet Anh

Mong Tay Islet

Mong Tay is close to Phu Quoc Island, a thirty-minute boat ride. The islet is also uninhabited, but you can still spend all day sunbathing, snorkeling and fishing.

Mong Tay Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Mong Tay Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Mong Tay Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

May Rut Islet Ten minutes from Mong Tay, May Rut is a quick must-visit. May Rut Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh May Rut Islet. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh Gam Ghi Islet This July, a travel video of Vietnamese popstar Quang Vinh filmed on Gam Ghi sent young travelers crazy: a transparent world of blue water, random rocks, colorful fish and coral reefs. Gam Ghi Islet. Screenshot from "Quang Vinh Passport - Phu Quoc Island" Youtube Video. Gam Ghi Islet. Screenshot from "Quang Vinh Passport - Phu Quoc Island" Youtube Video. How to get there Take a boat or canoe from An Thoi Port on Phu Quoc Island. It should take less than an hour to visit each of the islets.

How much does it cost?

Canoe: VND500,000 ($22) per person

Boat: VND50,000 ($2.2) per person