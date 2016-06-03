On, in and over the river: upstream in Quang Binh

There are many ways to get to Quang Binh, but the most popular way is by coach so people can enjoy the beautiful scenery along the road.

Photo by Ngoc Xinh

Kayaking is a popular activity on the Chay River, whether you're exploring with a partner or just enjoying lazy laid-back afternoon. Photo by Ngoc Xinh

If you're more of a hard plastic person, inflatable boats are always available. Photo by Ngoc Xinh

In the middle of the photo is a net designed to catch people who fall off a zipline. Up to you if you want to try! Photo by Ngoc xinh

The Chay River, with its year-round jade water, is one of the rare places in Vietnam to have a zipline. Photo by Ngoc Xinh

No words are thrilling enough to describe the feeling when you try it yourself.

Photo by Ngoc Xinh

Swings are hung on every branch that stretches out over the water. Hold tight and dip your toes into the cool water below, especially at this time of year with the mercury rising. Photo by Ngoc Xinh

Photo by Ngoc Xinh

When you're finished with soaking in the river, it's time to get back to Quang Binh for a local treat. Above is a fish noodle soup. Photo by Duyen Nguyen

Sauteed snails with coconut. A "picky" experience for any crustacean lovers. Photo by Duyen Nguyen

Photo by Duyen Nguyen

Photo by Duyen Nguyen