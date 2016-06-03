VnExpress International
On, in and over the river: upstream in Quang Binh

By Pham Van   June 3, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7

There's a misconception that the coastal province of Quang Binh’s charms lie only on its beaches, discouraging any attempt to look further than its crystal clear waters. However, the province is more than just sun, sea and sand thanks to its gorgeous inland streams and caves.

There are many ways to get to Quang Binh, but the most popular way is by coach so people can enjoy the beautiful scenery along the road.

quang-binh-moving-inland-up-the-jade-river-ed

Photo by Ngoc Xinh
Kayaking is a popular activity on the Chay River, whether you're exploring with a partner or just enjoying lazy laid-back afternoon. Photo by Ngoc Xinh
If you're more of a hard plastic person, inflatable boats are always available. Photo by Ngoc Xinh
In the middle of the photo is a net designed to catch people who fall off a zipline. Up to you if you want to try! Photo by Ngoc xinh
Chay River, with its year-round jade water, is an archetype in the army of inland tourist keepe, a rare place that offers zipline service in Vietnam.

The Chay River, with its year-round jade water, is one of the rare places in Vietnam to have a zipline. Photo by Ngoc Xinh

No words are thrilling enough to describe the feeling when you try it yourself.

Photo by Ngoc xinh

Photo by Ngoc Xinh
Swings are hung everywhere a branch huge enough stretches over the water. Sit firm and dip your toes into the chilled water below. The temperature difference is immediately felt at this time of year. Photo by Ngoc xinh

Swings are hung on every branch that stretches out over the water. Hold tight and dip your toes into the cool water below, especially at this time of year with the mercury rising. Photo by Ngoc Xinh
Photo by Ngoc xinh

Photo by Ngoc Xinh
Done with the sweating and soaking in the river, it's now time to get back to Quang Binh for a treat of the city. Above are the fish sauce noodle and rice watery soup. Photo by Duyen Nguyen

When you're finished with soaking in the river, it's time to get back to Quang Binh for a local treat. Above is a fish noodle soup. Photo by Duyen Nguyen
quang-binh-moving-inland-up-the-jade-river-ed-10

Sauteed snails with coconut. A "picky" experience for any crustacean lovers. Photo by Duyen Nguyen
on-in-and-over-the-river-upstream-in-quang-binh-11

Photo by Duyen Nguyen
Photo by Duyen Nguyen

Photo by Duyen Nguyen
Photo by Ngoc Xinh

Photo by Ngoc Xinh
