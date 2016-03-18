VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Noi Bai world’s most improved airport

By Pham Van   March 18, 2016 | 01:53 pm GMT+7

Hanoi's international airport is among the world’s top 100, and earned the title of 'Most Improved Airport' in global survey.

Terminal T1 and T2 at Noi Bai International Airport

Noi Bai International Airport

On March 16, Skytrax released its annual ranking of the world’s airports and airlines.

Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport was awarded the 'Most Improved Airport' title. Skytrax chairman Edward Plaisted said much of the reason for the improvement was due to the new T2 international terminal that had helped to significantly reduce crowding, other new facilities at the airport and higher-quality customer service.

Singapore's Changi Airport topped the list for the fourth successive year.

The other top airports around the world included Incheon International Airport (Seoul), Munich Airport, Tokyo International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport.

Tags: Noi Bai Most Improved Airport Skytrax
 
Read more
Saigon’s night food market scene

Saigon’s night food market scene

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

Restaurants in Vietnam to join global French cuisine event

Restaurants in Vietnam to join global French cuisine event

Homemade mango shake

Homemade mango shake

Ha Long Bay:

Ha Long Bay: "Kong: Skull Island", stunning views on location

Signature dishes of Lang Son province

Signature dishes of Lang Son province

Da Lat’s rainy day street food specialties

Da Lat’s rainy day street food specialties

 
go to top