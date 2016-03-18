Noi Bai world’s most improved airport

Noi Bai International Airport

On March 16, Skytrax released its annual ranking of the world’s airports and airlines.

Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport was awarded the 'Most Improved Airport' title. Skytrax chairman Edward Plaisted said much of the reason for the improvement was due to the new T2 international terminal that had helped to significantly reduce crowding, other new facilities at the airport and higher-quality customer service.

Singapore's Changi Airport topped the list for the fourth successive year.

The other top airports around the world included Incheon International Airport (Seoul), Munich Airport, Tokyo International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport.