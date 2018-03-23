Live-action extravaganza in Hoi An sets two Vietnamese records

VnExpress International
By Vy An   March 23, 2018 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Actors perform a dance during the show.

The show is reliving the ancient town's 400-year rise from a small village to a vibrant trade hub.

The “Hoi An Memories” live-action show, which opened last Sunday in Quang Nam Province, has set two records for Vietnam’s “Largest outdoor stage” and “Most actors/actresses in a daily performance show.”

The achievements were acknowledged by VietKings, the organization responsible for establishing records in Vietnam.

The show, which spans 25,000 square meters and involves about 500 actors and actresses, relives the 400-year history of Hoi An, from the town’s early days as a small village to its golden era of global integration.

Bird-eye view of the show

An aerial view of the show.

The city’s vibrant chronicle boasts intricate architectural designs, modern sound and lighting systems and a prolific panel of Vietnamese advisers, including expert historians, poets, choreographers and musicians.

Dao Quang Tung, a representative for the event, said “Hoi An Memories” was the culmination of four years of planning and perfecting. The show is also part of the upcoming “Hoi An Impression” theme  park, which will open next month, he added.

A female weaver narrates the storyline

Hoi An was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 and has consistently been featured in many world rankings for best tourism destinations by site like Travel + Leisure, Wanderlust, TripAdvisor and Lonely Planet.

The ancient town started out as a small rural village but grew into the most significant trading port in the Southeast Asia in the 16th century, noted for ceramics and high-grade silk.

hoi an show record UNESCO vietkings Vietnam travel
 
