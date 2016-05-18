VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Cheap and simple way to create bubbly summer treat

By Kim Thuy   May 18, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7

Inspired by bubble pearl tea from Taiwan, Vietnam offers its own bubbles with a distinctive fresh flavor that burst into chewy treats made from a cheap, popular fruit known as the jicama.

The bubbles have become one of the indispensible elements of Vietnamese rice pudding that help to ward off the heat on a scorching summer's day.

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat

Vietnamese rice pudding with bubble pear tea. Photo by VnExpress/ione

At a free cooking class for children at Minh Oi Lounge in Hanoi, Vietnam Master Chef champion Nguyen Thanh Cuong took time out to share his recipe.

Ingredients:

- Jicama ('cu dau' in Hanoi and 'cu san' in Saigon)

- Tapioca starch

- Food coloring

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-1

The chef introduces jicama to kids in the class.

Directions

Step 1: Wash and dice the jicama

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-2
 
cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-3

Kids learns how to dice jicama.

Step 2: Add some food coloring to the jicama with water and mix well.

Add some sugar if you have a sweet tooth.

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-4
 

Step 3: Pour some tapioca starch into a dry bowl and then combine with the rest of the mixture so the starch coats the jicama.

Squeeze the jicama gently, but try not to stick them together.

Wait about two minutes for the starch to soak into the jicama.

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-5
 
cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-6
 

Step 4: Shake through a sieve to remove the excess starch.

Step 5: Slowly pour the mixture into boiling water and stir gently for about three minutes.

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-7
 

Step 6: Put the boiled jicama into a pan of iced water to give the bubbles their chewy texture. Then remove and shake gently.

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-8
 

Now you have Vietnamese-style bubble pearl tea

cheap-and-simple-way-to-create-bubbly-summer-treat-9
 

Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois

Ingredients & facilities provided by Minh Oi Lounge, 37 Quang Trung Street, Hanoi 

Tags: bubble recipe Vietnamese style cheap simple
 
Read more
Vietnamese dessert takes the edge of stifling summer heat

Vietnamese dessert takes the edge of stifling summer heat

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State: Son Doong cave could

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State: Son Doong cave could "take human beings an instant to destroy"

Colorful flotilla dazzles in Phu Quoc

Colorful flotilla dazzles in Phu Quoc

Ho Chi Minh's heaven-like sanctuary up in the mountain

Ho Chi Minh's heaven-like sanctuary up in the mountain

For your feet only: Vietnam’s most splendid trekking route

For your feet only: Vietnam’s most splendid trekking route

Lobster guide: claws converge on five islands

Lobster guide: claws converge on five islands

Untouched island hides pristine treasures off central coast

Untouched island hides pristine treasures off central coast

Passenger fined $180 for 'joking' about bombing Bangkok

Passenger fined $180 for 'joking' about bombing Bangkok

 
go to top