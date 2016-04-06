VnExpress International
Travel

Binh Thuan camp site provides pristine path to paradise

By Tuan Dao   April 6, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7

Coco Beachcamp on La Gi Beach in Binh Thuan province is situated 180 kilometers to the east of Saigon, and offers visitors a back-to-nature experience.  

It takes just round four hours by car or motorbike to reach La Gi. If you want to take a coach, try Phuong Trang or An Thu. Both companies offer tickets from Saigon to Phan Thiet (tell the driver to let you off at Tran Quy Cap t-junction to catch a bus to Ham Tan) for around VND135,000 ($6). It costs VND25,000 more ($1) for the bus from the t-junction to La Gi.

Depending on your budget, you can try Princess D’ AnNam Resort & Spa for a luxury experience or the Saigon Suoi Nhum Resort for a more affordable but still well-equipped stay. However, there is a way of enjoying La Gi that is much closer to nature. Coco Beachcamp is a vibrant new site dedicated to young people judging by its vivid color scheme, so let's take a look and be charmed by its simple beauty.

Coco Beachcamp is an outdoor camp site with lines of colorful houses along the road. In the high season, the waiting time is up to two weeks.

An area for tents lies adjacent to the beach, equipped with mattresses, blankets, sheets, fans and electrical outlets.

The camp site boasts restaurants, bars, a library and and collective sleeping rooms for groups of people.

The design is artistic and relaxing.

Chairs and hammocks are placed along the shoreline.

A romantic corner for couples.

At the bar you can order food or pay to cook your own. The service fee is only $1 per head. The bar lets patrons use its ovens and cookware.

Sunrise at La Gi

Coco Beachcamp at night.

The seafood market beside the camp serves as an instant fresh supply with very low prices. Half a kilogram of squid is VND70,000, cooked on site if requested without extra cost.

Part of the library.

Tags: Binh Thuan La Gi camp site
 
