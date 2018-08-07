VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

‘Tis the season: Fishermen get bumper krill catch

By Duc Hung   August 7, 2018 | 01:29 pm GMT+7

Fishermen in north central Vietnam are catching huge quantities of the tiny crustacean.

In the evening, villagers at Thach Kim commune of Ha Tinh Province will be using guffa to transfer krill from punt, anchoring at Cua Sot River.

In the evening, villagers in Thach Kim Commune, Ha Tinh Province, use coracles to transfer krill from boats.
Villagers carry a basket full of krill.

Villagers carry a basket full of krill.
People can buy fresh krill right after they are transferred to the shore.

People can buy fresh krill as soon as they are brought ashore.
Krill belongs to euphausiacea family and is also known as small shrimp. When krill season comes at the end of June in lunar calendar, fishermen can catch up to 80-100 kilograms of krill for each punt.

Krill is small crustaceans of the order Euphausiacea and also known as small shrimp. When krill season comes at the end of the sixth lunar month, fishermen can catch up to 80-100 kilograms of krill for each punt.
One kilogram of krill can cause between VND15,000-VND20,000 ($0.64-0$0.86) depends on its quality.On average, my family harvest around 90 kilograms and earn roughly VND 1 million a day, Tu Duc Nam, 58 and residence of a nearby rural district, said.

A kilogram of krill can fetch VND15,000-VND20,000 ($0.64-$0.86) depending on its quality. “On average, my family catches around 90 kilograms and earns VND1 million a day,” Tu Duc Nam, 58, said.
Middle man carries basket of krill to resell at some cold-storage places while some will be ship to the nearest wet market.

A middleman carries baskets of krill to sell to cold storages and the nearest wet markets.
Villager uses net to dry up krill since it can be turned into different dishes.We dry up krill or turn it into shrimp paste to sell at a higher price at VND30,000-VND40,000 per kilogram. However, this process consumes lots of time as it would takes months to turn it into the final product, a local villager said.

A villager uses nets to dry krill, which can then be used to make various dishes. A local said: “We dry krill or turn it into fermented paste to sell at higher prices of VND30,000-VND40,000 per kilogram. However, these processes take months.”

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam krill fishermen Ha Tinh Province catch seafood shrimp paste
 
Read more
When a banana plant goes bananas

When a banana plant goes bananas

Indonesia works to ban trade of meat from pets, exotic animals

Indonesia works to ban trade of meat from pets, exotic animals

Saigon café offers a squawking time for kids and adults

Saigon café offers a squawking time for kids and adults

Watch people go fishing for a living in central Vietnam

Watch people go fishing for a living in central Vietnam

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Landmark 81 dwarfs other buildings, offers impressive views

Landmark 81 dwarfs other buildings, offers impressive views

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

Laid back, diligent Mekong Delta

 
go to top