The changing face of Saigon's Dong Khoi

The French turned the avenue into a center for the colonial administration, and many of its bureaus and offices were situated on Dong Khoi.

The building on the left was constructed in 1881 and was used as the city's Tax Department. It was transformed into the headquarters of the Southern Vietnamese government's Intelligence Department 1917, where many Vietnamese Communists were imprisoned. From 1955 to 1975, it was the headquarters of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Republic of Vietnam. It is now home to Saigon's Department of Culture and Sports and Tourism.

The building on the right used to be the administrative office of the Tax Department. In 1955, it became the headquarters of the Republic of Vietnam's Ministry of Finance, and later, the Ministry of Social Affairs. After 1975, it was turned into the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs. In 1998, the office was demolished and replaced by a skyscraper.