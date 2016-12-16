#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Don't miss out on cozy music nights -- from Christmas carols, jazzy beats to violin pop. Or go artsy with tape art show, glass painting and site-specific artist talk.

Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| JF Garage Concert 13: Christmas ||

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, 27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2016

Cozy music feast with Christmas carols and Japanese jazzy pieces from 22 singers and choir, strings quartet and pianist of VNOB, Vietnam National Opera and Ballet.

Free entrance.

|| Live Concert: 'Breaking Dawn' by Hoang Rob ||

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

6 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2016

Meet the first independent violin artist in Vietnam, hear the language of violin combined with modern musical material such as World Music, Pop and EDM.

For more information, click here.

|| Music Night: I am waiting for you last summer & CHKBNS ||

Rec Room, 20th floor Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hanoi

7 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2016

Indietronica, experimental, psychedelic pop and more.

Entrance fee: VND150,000 ($6.6)

|| Music/Storytelling: Song from the Road 2 ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong. Thao Dien, D2, Ho Chi Minh City

5 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2016

Other Road Records presents another international mix of talented artists this December at Saigon Outcast. All songwriters will share their unique story from the road and their stories of travel.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2) - including a free drink.

|| Artist Talk: The Prolonged Interventions with Le Phi Long ||

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City.

4 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2016

The Prolonged Interventions features photographs and an installation by Le Phi Long, accompanied by a video documentary directed by Le Phi Long, commissioned and produced by Madeleine Cao - founder of the social enterprise OpenM Corp.

For more information, click here.

|| Tape art: Live performance by Tape That Collective ||

Mai's Gallery, 3A Ton Duc Thang, HCMC

9 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2016

For the first time in Vietnam, Tape That, a tape art collective based in Berlin, will be performing live, from complex tapes to minimalistic murals.

For more information, click here.