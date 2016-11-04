#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

This weekend offers a menu that takes into account many tastes. From French drama and classical concerts to a three-day music festival. For more, check out our What's On section.

|| Drama: Munchhausen Odyssey ||

Youth Theater, 11 Ngo Thi Nham Street

8 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016

Drama in French for everyone (with English and Vietnamese subtitles)

An adaption of the movie "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen"

More details here

|| Concert: Classical music with Hoa Sen String Quartet ||

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street

8 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016

The Hoa Sen (Lotus) String Quartet was established in 2007 by artists from the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra. Once well-known among the classical music community in Hanoi, Hoa Sen will make a comeback after a hiatus on the stage at L'Espace with a collection of Vietnamese, French and Japanese music.

More details here.

|| Quest Festival ||

Son Tinh Camp – Ba Vi

November 4 - 6, 2016

Quest is a three-day escape, a communal celebration of music, arts and interpersonal connection amongst nature. Quest brings the international festival concept to Vietnam, combining the very best local and international underground acts across four beautifully crafted stages, alongside cinema, workshops, street performance, team activities, live and installation art, and much more.

|| Hanoi International Film Festival ||

November 1 – 5, 2016

Movie lovers can once again look forward to the Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF). From November 1-5, 2016, international movie highlights will be screened in the capital.

For more information on programs and schedules, click here.

|| JF Garage Concert 12: JumpforJazz – The Reborn ||

The Japan Foundation, 27 Quang Trung Street

8 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016

JumpforJazz is back! After the very successful and well received "Chronology of Jazz" series, JumpforJazz continues to surprise its audience by introducing a unique self composed fusion of jazz and Vietnamese folksong.

Free entrance

|| Japanese Film Festival 2016 ||

Dong Da Cinema, 890 Tran Hung Dao Street, District 5

October 28 – November 6

Japanese Film Festival 2016 hosted by The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam features eight films: Youth drama, Family, Suspense, Animation, Documentary…

Get your tickets here for a low fee of VND30,000/screening ($1.3)

|| Neuroticos Live at Saigon Ranger ||

Saigon Ranger, 5/7 Nguyen Sieu Street, District 1

5 p.m, Sunday, November 6, 2016

A night for death metal heads with Neuroticos - a Brazilian/Japanese band from Hiroshima. Neuroticos have embarked on an international tour to Korea, the Phillipines and last but not least, Vietnam! Get ready to be blown away by their merciless brutal sound.

For more information, click here.