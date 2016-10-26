Movie lovers can once again look forward to the Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF). From November 1-5, 2016, international movie highlights will be screened in the capital.

HANIFF is organized every two years by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as well as the Vietnam Cinema Department. In 2016, the festival takes place under the theme “Cinema – Integration and Sustainable Development” and focuses on Canadian and Italian movies. Outstanding works will be honored and awarded in different categories. 12 movies produced in 13 countries as well as 30 short films from 18 different countries will be vying for the awards.

At the invitation of the Goethe-Institut, director Maike Mia Höhne, curator of the Berlinale Shorts since 2007, will present her new movie “Three-quarter”. Höhne will also direct a workshop for young movie makers at the HANIFF Campus.



The HANIFF Campus will give young talents the opportunity to exchange with professional movie makers, widening their horizons and overthinking their current views. The HANIFF Campus will run for six days with different program for directors, producers and script writers. Directors, actors, cameramen, producers, editors etc. are all invited to join the discussions, talks, workshops and seminars. For further information regarding conditions and registration, see here.

A registration form for the festival can be downloaded here.