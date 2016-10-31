Concert: Classical music with Hoa Sen String Quartet

The Hoa Sen (Lotus) String Quartet was established in 2007 by artists from the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra. Once well-known among the classical music community in Hanoi, Hoa Sen will make a comeback after a hiatus on the stage at L'Espace with a collection of Vietnamese, French and Japanese music.
Le Hoang Lan: Violon
Dao Mai Anh: Violon
Tran Thi Mo: Cello
Guest: Nguyen Nguyet Thu: Viola
Program
Hoang Duong
Les souvenirs du pays natal
I Nostalgie | Andantino espressivo simplice
II Jeunesse | Allegro scherzando
III Romance | Andante espressivo
IV Joie | Allegro con brio
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Passacaille I Passacaglia
François-Joseph Gossec (premiere)
Quatuor a cordes op.15-6
Maurice Ravel (premiere)
Quatuor a cordes en Fa majeur
I Allegro Moderato - Tres doux
II Assez vif - Tres rythme
IV Vif et agite
Prices:
Normal price: VND170,000 ($7.6)
Member price: VND100,000 ($4.5)
Student price: VND80,000 ($3.6)
Tickets are available at L'Espace.