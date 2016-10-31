Concert: Classical music with Hoa Sen String Quartet

The Hoa Sen (Lotus) String Quartet was established in 2007 by artists from the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra. Once well-known among the classical music community in Hanoi, Hoa Sen will make a comeback after a hiatus on the stage at L'Espace with a collection of Vietnamese, French and Japanese music.

Le Hoang Lan: Violon

Dao Mai Anh: Violon

Tran Thi Mo: Cello

Guest: Nguyen Nguyet Thu: Viola

Program

Hoang Duong

Les souvenirs du pays natal

I Nostalgie | Andantino espressivo simplice

II Jeunesse | Allegro scherzando

III Romance | Andante espressivo

IV Joie | Allegro con brio

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Passacaille I Passacaglia

François-Joseph Gossec (premiere)

Quatuor a cordes op.15-6

Maurice Ravel (premiere)

Quatuor a cordes en Fa majeur

I Allegro Moderato - Tres doux

II Assez vif - Tres rythme

IV Vif et agite

Prices:

Normal price: VND170,000 ($7.6)

Member price: VND100,000 ($4.5)

Student price: VND80,000 ($3.6)

Tickets are available at L'Espace.