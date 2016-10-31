VnExpress International
Concert: Classical music with Hoa Sen String Quartet

October 31, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 05 Nov 2016
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

L'Espace

concert-classical-music-withhoa-sen-vietnam-string-quartet

The Hoa Sen (Lotus) String Quartet was established in 2007 by artists from the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra. Once well-known among the classical music community in Hanoi, Hoa Sen will make a comeback after a hiatus on the stage at L'Espace with a collection of Vietnamese, French and Japanese music.

Le Hoang Lan: Violon

Dao Mai Anh: Violon

Tran Thi Mo: Cello

Guest: Nguyen Nguyet Thu: Viola

Program

Hoang Duong 

Les souvenirs du pays natal 

I Nostalgie | Andantino espressivo simplice

II Jeunesse | Allegro scherzando

III Romance | Andante espressivo

IV Joie | Allegro con brio

Georg Friedrich Haendel 

Passacaille I Passacaglia

François-Joseph Gossec (premiere)

Quatuor a cordes op.15-6

Maurice Ravel (premiere)

Quatuor a cordes en Fa majeur

I Allegro Moderato - Tres doux

II Assez vif - Tres rythme 

IV Vif et agite

Prices: 

Normal price: VND170,000 ($7.6)

Member price: VND100,000 ($4.5)

Student price: VND80,000 ($3.6)

Tickets are available at L'Espace.

