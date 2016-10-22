teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime

Avid traveler Le Trong Binh, a 30-year-old from Hanoi, brought a furry friend with him on a recent north-south trip of Vietnam.

He came up with the idea of travelling with this special friend after receiving a teddy bear from a cousin who thought he should have someone or… something to accompany him on his solo adventures.

On his latest trip across the country, Binh pictured the stuffed animal enjoying several famous monuments and landscapes. He posted the pictures of the bear, sometimes by himself, on Facebook account to keep his friends and family posted on Binh and his furry friend's whereabouts.

From Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang to the southern commercial hub of Saigon, this is one well-travelled bear.

Check out Binh and his furry friend’s adventures below.

They embarked on the trip across Vietnam from Ha Giang Province in the northern reaches of the country. Here the bear is taking in Ha Giang’s spectacular landscape from the top of the Ma Phi Leng mountain pass.

The tranquil scene at Van Long Pier in Ninh Binh.

In Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in north central Vietnam.

Exploring Phong Nha caves, going where no teddy bear has been before, he must have have felt like a badass adventurer.

In the central province of Quang Tri.

Visiting the tomb of Emperor Khai Dinh on the outskirts of the imperial city of Hue.

Chasing the sun on Lang Co Beach in Hue.

With the iconic bridge in the ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam- Chua Cau. The wooden bridge painted in red lacquer was built based on the 'thuong gia ha kieu' concept, meaning a house above a bridge.

Binh said he loves travelling with his furry friend.

Apparently, it’s not common to come by adults in Vietnam who travel with stuffed animals. It might be odd to some people but no one can deny this is absolutely endearing. Binh and his friend, hand in hand, strolling along the beach in Khanh Hoa Province.

Looking out over Vinh Hy Bay in southern Ninh Thuan.

At the end of the journey, they enjoyed a cup of Vietnamese coffee in the hustle and bustle of Ho Chi Minh City.

Photos by Le Nguyen Trong Binh (BinhBB)

