VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Teddy bear takes the trip of a lifetime

By VnExpress   October 22, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7

Away we go: who says you have to travel alone?

Avid traveler Le Trong Binh, a 30-year-old from Hanoi, brought a furry friend with him on a recent north-south trip of Vietnam.

He came up with the idea of travelling with this special friend after receiving a teddy bear from a cousin who thought he should have someone or… something to accompany him on his solo adventures.

On his latest trip across the country, Binh pictured the stuffed animal enjoying several famous monuments and landscapes. He posted the pictures of the bear, sometimes by himself, on Facebook account to keep his friends and family posted on Binh and his furry friend's whereabouts.

From Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang to the southern commercial hub of Saigon, this is one well-travelled bear.

Check out Binh and his furry friend’s adventures below.

teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime

They embarked on the trip across Vietnam from Ha Giang Province in the northern reaches of the country. Here the bear is taking in Ha Giang’s spectacular landscape from the top of the Ma Phi Leng mountain pass.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-1

The tranquil scene at Van Long Pier in Ninh Binh. 
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-2

In Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in north central Vietnam.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-3

Exploring Phong Nha caves, going where no teddy bear has been before, he must have have felt like a badass adventurer.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-4

In the central province of Quang Tri.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-5

Visiting the tomb of Emperor Khai Dinh on the outskirts of the imperial city of Hue.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-6

Chasing the sun on Lang Co Beach in Hue.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-7

With the iconic bridge in the ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam- Chua Cau. The wooden bridge painted in red lacquer was built based on the 'thuong gia ha kieu' concept, meaning a house above a bridge. 
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-8

Binh said he loves travelling with his furry friend. 
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-9

Apparently, it’s not common to come by adults in Vietnam who travel with stuffed animals. It might be odd to some people but no one can deny this is absolutely endearing. Binh and his friend, hand in hand, strolling along the beach in Khanh Hoa Province.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-10

Looking out over Vinh Hy Bay in southern Ninh Thuan.
teddy-bear-takes-the-trip-of-a-lifetime-11

At the end of the journey, they enjoyed a cup of Vietnamese coffee in the hustle and bustle of Ho Chi Minh City.

Photos by Le Nguyen Trong Binh (BinhBB)

Related news:

East meets West at Vietnamese Emperor's tomb

Hoi An plans to dismantle iconic 400-year-old bridge

Tags: Teddy Bear toy travel Vietnam
 
Read more
Where Hanoi blossoms at night

Where Hanoi blossoms at night

Phu Quoc feels growing pains as development booms

Phu Quoc feels growing pains as development booms

Meow. Hanoi to have Hello Kitty theme park

Meow. Hanoi to have Hello Kitty theme park

Vietnam's ancient town to light up main attractions with solar power

Vietnam's ancient town to light up main attractions with solar power

Da Nang says golf courses a big hit among South Korean tourists

Da Nang says golf courses a big hit among South Korean tourists

Vietnam Airlines cancels Hong Kong flights ahead of Typhoon Haima

Vietnam Airlines cancels Hong Kong flights ahead of Typhoon Haima

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Saigon’s mediocre art performances drive tourists to sleep

Saigon’s mediocre art performances drive tourists to sleep

 
go to top