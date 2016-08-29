East meets West at Vietnamese Emperor's tomb

The tomb of Emperor Khai Dinh, located on the slopes of Chau Chu Mountain, is about 10 kilometers from central Hue. It took 11 years to build, starting in 1920. The overall construction of the tomb is an emerging rectangular structure leaning against the mountain. The significant feature of the tomb, which distinguishes it from other royal tombs in Hue, lies in the subtle blend between Vietnamese and Western architectural styles. It is said that Emperor Khai Dinh had construction materials imported from France, Japan and China.