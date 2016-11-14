Superstar DJ Afrojack to bring his beats to Saigon in December

Afrojack performs on stage at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards in the Netherlands in November. Photo by Reuters/Yves Herman

The world famous DJ Afrojack will arrive in Ho Chi Minh City for an EDM festival next month.

Nick van de Wall, professionally known as Afrojack, will perform at the festival at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7, which will run from 3 p.m. on December 18 until midnight.

The 29-year-old Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer quickly won global fame after releasing his first recording “In Your Face” under the Afrojack name in 2007. He also achieved international success with the song “Take Over Control”, which charted in 10 different countries.

He released his debut album “Forget the World” in 2014, and he was ranked 10th on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJ’s of 2016.

Organizers of the Budweiser festival told Tuoi Tre newspaper that the festival is expected to cost VND12 billion ($537,500), a third of which will pay for the artists. Vietnamese artists including popular rapper Suboi will also hit the stage.

DJ superstars Skrillex and Tiesto performed at the same festival last year.

