With an ambitious plan to capture all things beautiful in Vietnam in a single film, a videographer named his work featuring all the sights worth seeing “In Vietnam”.

The video you’re about to watch is the fruit of a two-year adventure around Vietnam. Time-lapse sequences, each taking from to two to four hours, interlaced with panoramic shots with the help of flycams, promise an inspiration injection for anyone sitting on the fence about giving Vietnam a go.

Check it out!

