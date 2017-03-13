saigon-homes-left-underground-after-road-elevation

Residents in Ward 17, Binh Thanh District, said the road in front of their houses has been elevated from 0.5 to 1.2 meters after an upgrade to renovate the drainage system three months ago. "The new road looks very spacious and people are glad about it. But I feel more reluctant to get out of the house because I fall over a lot," said Nguyen Thi Tao, 82.