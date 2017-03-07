Saigon street closes as truck knocks down height bar, stuck under bridge

The height bar falls onto the truck after the latter hit and uprooted it. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Part of a Ho Chi Minh City downtown street was closed for traffic on Tuesday after a truck slammed into the height limit bar under a bridge and got stuck there, making two people injured.

The truck was running on a District 1 street when it hit the two-meter height bar under a bridge on Tuesday morning. The steel bar was uprooted and held up the vehicle, right above the head of the driver.

Both he and his assistant suffered many scratches, An Ninh Thu Do news website reported.

The street was only cleared at around 10:30 a.m., after one and a half hours, the report said.

Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Related news:

>Hanoi SUV crashes through chains, flips into ditch

>This is why riding a bus in Hanoi is never boring