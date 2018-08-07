VnExpress International
Saigon café offers a squawking time for kids and adults

By Quynh Tran   August 7, 2018 | 10:01 am GMT+7

A garden café in Ho Chi Minh City's District 2 is home to nearly 40 parrots of different species.

"We have been open since 2014. We are one of the first cafés with parrots in Saigon. We now have around 20 species of parrots originating from Asia, Africa and America,” said Le Anh Tai, 30, the owner of Pet Me coffee shop.

The parrots are not kept in cages. They can freely fly around inside the café and the garden, and let customers touch and caress them.

Some of the parrots are worth thousands of dollars. The most expensive species is Harlequin Macaw from South America, which carries an estimated price tage of $5,000. 

"We have an employee to take care of the parrots and give them medical treatment. The average cost of each parrot is VND3 million ($128),” said the owner. 

The parrots are quite bold and mischievous; some of them can make human noises. On weekends, the café is crowded with parents and children wanting to play with the parrots.

"My house is nearby, so we usually take our children here during free time to feed and play with the parrots. The parrots are friendly, but sometimes they are hostile and do not like being cuddled," said Duyen (pictured).

The parrots take turns to "serve" the customers for about two hours, and then they are allowed to rest to maintain their health.

Apart from parrots, the café has hamsters, rabbits, turtles, lizards and basilisks.

Many customers are fascinated with this 14-year-old Sulcata turtle from Africa, which moves freely around the café.

According to the owner, it costs about VND15 million ($644) per month to care for the birds and other creatures. Drinks in the café cost VND30,000 - 80,000 ($1.29 – 3.44).

