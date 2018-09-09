Royal symbols, opulence on display in central Vietnam

An exhibition titled “"Dragon and Phoenix in Nguyen dynasty artifacts” is now open in the central city of Hue. It features 80 artifacts of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last feudal monarchy that ruled Vietnam. Most of them are made of gold, silver and gems. These artifacts, including royal seals and costumes, were used everyday by the royal family and high-ranking officials. The details of all the exhibited objects carry images of the dragon and phoenix, either engraved or embroidered, symbolizing the ultimate power of the feudal rulers. The exhibition is organized by Hue Museum of Royal Fine Arts in collaboration with National Museum of Vietnamese History in celebration of the 25th anniversary of UNESCO recognizing the complex of Hue monuments as a World Heritage.