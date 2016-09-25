Rewind through Hanoi's Old Quarter with Japanese Ambassador

In 1994, a young Japanese man wandered the streets of Vietnam's capital, capturing life in the Old Quarter with his camera. That young man was Fukada Hiroshi, now the Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam.

Let’s take a look at his photos and take a trip through the Old Quarter more than 20 years ago.

Cyclos seen driving down a street.

Female students cycling gracefully in ao dai (traditional long tunic).

A busy street corner.

A family restaurant and iconic motorcycles from the 1990s.

A confectionery shop.

Life was always busy on the sidewalk.

The height of fashion in the 1990s

A photo studio down a small alley off a Hanoi street.

A little girl who the ambassador said had an ‘angel face’.

A barber shop.

Men’s fashion in the early 1990s.

A view of a street corner from above.

Photos by Ambassador Fukada Hiroshi.

