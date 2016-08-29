VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Best spots for free wi-fi in Hanoi's Old Quarter

By Tien Thanh, Ba Do   August 29, 2016 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
All you need to know about the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake. The changes are effective starting September 1.
Best spots for free wi-fi in Hanoi's Old Quarter
Tags: wi-fi Sword Lake Hanoi walking space
 
Read more
Vietnam to launch international bus routes to Thailand

Vietnam to launch international bus routes to Thailand

Saigon residents suffer from stinking landfill site

Saigon residents suffer from stinking landfill site

Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?

Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?

Northern Vietnam drowned by heavy rains

Northern Vietnam drowned by heavy rains

Vietnamese woman killed in Pokemon Go-related accident in Japan

Vietnamese woman killed in Pokemon Go-related accident in Japan

Chinese fined in Vietnam for illegal dragon fruit dealing

Chinese fined in Vietnam for illegal dragon fruit dealing

Don't eat fish caught off Vietnam's central coast: health authorities

Don't eat fish caught off Vietnam's central coast: health authorities

Nearly 4,500 Vietnamese renounce citizenship in 2015

Nearly 4,500 Vietnamese renounce citizenship in 2015

 
go to top