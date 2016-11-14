plant-a-tree-to-stay-for-free-at-da-lat-wood-cabin

|
The wooden house nestled among pine trees on top of a small hill in Da Lat belongs to a man from Ho Chi Minh City who opened it to treat travel lovers like him. The New York Times in January named the Central Highlands resort town among the 52 places to go in 2016, calling it "a cool alternative to the usual steamy Vietnamese destination".
There are six bunk beds on the first floor of the two-story house, which is more than 10 kilometers from the town center.
People can stay here for free by simply planting a tree or spending 30 minutes cutting weeds around the house, and be sure to keep it clean and tidy
The room is decorated with many marigolds, which are common in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.
Tourists enjoy a barbecue dinner at the house, with some ingredients picked from the front yard.
A tourist has a quiet moment at the house.
Snoozing in style outside the house.
As the house is isolated, tourists are advised to arrive before dark and bring enough food and drink for at least one night.
Photos by VnExpress/Trung Pham
