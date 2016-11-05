Upon misty hillsides, the bucolic beauty of Vietnamese villages

|
The hills in Son La Province, more than 200 kilometers to the west of Hanoi, are very popular among tourists.
White plum flowers at a mountain foot.
A mustard garden along a highway. Locals plant a lot of mustards mostly to feed their cattle.
Young men ride horses along mustard gardens in a village of the Thai ethnic group.
Locals bring vegetables home on a flowery path.
Boys play spinning top, a popular game among the H'Mong community.
A woman makes a skirt for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Some corners in the highland are filled with flowers.
A mossy branch dotted with white blossoms.
Many tourists visit the highland for the great photo shots.
Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
