Upon misty hillsides, the bucolic beauty of Vietnamese villages

By Ngoc Thanh   November 5, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7

Chilly fog, blooming gardens and forests, all make Moc Chau Plateau more poetic during this time of year.

The hills in Son La Province, more than 200 kilometers to the west of Hanoi, are very popular among tourists.
White plum flowers at a mountain foot.
A mustard garden along a highway. Locals plant a lot of mustards mostly to feed their cattle.
Young men ride horses along mustard gardens in a village of the Thai ethnic group.
Locals bring vegetables home on a flowery path.
Boys play spinning top, a popular game among the H'Mong community.
A woman makes a skirt for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Some corners in the highland are filled with flowers.
A mossy branch dotted with white blossoms.
Many tourists visit the highland for the great photo shots.

Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

