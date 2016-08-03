Eat and drink in Da Lat

Da Lat, both through professional advertisement and word of mouth, emerges as a place of love and peace, judging from the frequency of the word "romantic" used in describing it.

Nevertheless, Da Lat still has a life of its own, as energetic as any of its sister cities throughout a fledgling Vietnam curious for life on the fast lane. And then begins the story of fabulous street foods that fling the country's reputation farther than anything else can. Here is Da Lat's contribution.

‘Banh can’ on Tang Bat Ho Street

It’s said that no one leaves Da Lat without having tasted the snack. Lying at the end of the steep of Tang Bat Ho, the place has been serving the eponymous treat with only two options: quail egg and duck egg for over 15 years.

‘Banh uot’ and chicken guts on Tang Bat Ho Street

Trang’s has been for three generations treating its customers with the famous ‘banh uot’. The dish is the combination of ‘banh uot’ (literally wet cake), chicken meat and guts, all showered with a well-seasoned dipping sauce.

Chili salt banh mi on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street

It's the new boy in town that knocked out all veterans in Saigon to assume the title of the latest banh mi king. New to the big city only, the treat took Da Lat by storm three years ago. The first target-customer of the dish were students from the school that the banh mi place chose to settle nearby. The simple combination of pork floss, sausage, mayonnaise and chili salt soon spread beyond its original fan base to include even tourists.

Quang noodle on Nguyen Cong Tru

Originating in Quang Nam, it's a noodle-based dish with a thicker version of pho strip that creates a pulpy rather than silky texture. Quang noodle is quite popular in Da Lat, with a local twist: more broth. All the ingredients are soaked in a yellowish verging on orange that makes the dish stand out of the monotonic palette of food.

Bicycle Up cafe on Truong Cong Dinh Street

Already full with food, now it’s time for beverage. Bicycle Up, since its opening, has been the most "checked-in" place in Da lat. A cozy place where old furniture radiates an overwhelming sense of nostalgia that will favor the bookworms and Instagram worshippers.

Home cafe on Quang Trung Street

The house that hosts Home has been around since 1945 and is still what it was first made for. If anyone struggles to find the desired affection that is usually found at home, the cafe is pleased to help.

Cafe at Da Lat Station

The cafe is located inside Da Lat Train Station, giving an obvious advantage over others when it comes to navigating. But it’s definitely not the only one. Being inside a train station means being exposed to everything built around the railroad. The cafe boasts tables arranged in old cars, offering a somewhat exciting experience in the face of narrowness.

