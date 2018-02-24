VnExpress International
On Hanoi's giant lake, amateurs stir up colorful boat race

By Ngoc Thanh   February 24, 2018 | 03:46 pm GMT+7

More than 400 contestants gathered for the first rowing race on the West Lake.

Rowers parade on Saturday morning as Hanoi holds the first rowing race on the West Lake, the city's biggest. Hanoi said it plans to make the friendly race an annual event and invite participants from neighboring countries as well.
The competition gathers 27 teams and colorful dragon boats from Hanoi and nearby provinces. Most of the paricipants are amateurs.
Ready to sail.
The teams race back and forth over a course of 600 meters (2,000 feet), with eliminations from each 15-minute round.
A team from Hai Duong Province. The foggy chill does not seem to curb the spirit.
A woman tries to keep her team on the right direction.
Exhausted.
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi West Lake rowing sports public events destinations Vietnam travel
 
