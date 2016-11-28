VnExpress International
Contact us       
Nha Trang’s container hotel catches eye of world-renowned architecture website

By Vy An   November 28, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7

This is the first hotel made from shipping containers in Vietnam.

Archdaily, the world's most visited architecture website, has recently profiled Ccasa Hostel in Vietnam’s coastal city of Nha Trang thanks to the hotel’s quirky design.

Located about 3 kilometers from the city center, Ccasa Hostel has become an ideal accommodation option for backpackers.

nha-trangs-container-hotel-catches-eye-of-world-renowned-architecture-website

Ccasa is the first hostel in Nha Trang to be made from shipping containers.
-1

The owner and architect of the hostel said that Ccasa is built like a big house so that everything is connected. The hostel contains cabin beds inside containers as bedrooms and shared a kitchen, living room, bathrooms and terrace.
-2

The old shipping containers combined with green trees provide visitors with both an industrial and natural feeling. The pergola covering around the hostel also protects the big house from direct sunlight.
-3

Bedrooms are set in the old containers painted in yellow, blue and red.  
-4

A night in a container will cost you around VND150,000 ($6.7) per person.
-5

While the bed space is minimal, the shared space is expanded to allow travelers to connect.
-6

The terrace is equipped with large hammocks to give guests a feeling of natural suspense.
-7

The shared bathroom is dry and clean. 
-8

Ccasa Hostel, located on Sao Bien Street, is close to famous tourist spots.

Photos courtesy of Quang Tran

Ha Tinh Province's Terrace House gets international attention

Vietnamese visionary awarded Asian architecture award

'We can't wait to get out of here': This is how life goes in Saigon slums

Hanoi spends $2 million on CNN ads to promote tourism, investment

The cheerful cowboy of Saigon

Poor hygiene makes Vietnam less attractive tourism destination: survey

9 million and counting: Foreign tourists to Vietnam hit record high

Getting the thrill from rock climbing in Da Nang

Left behind: America's ongoing policy indifference toward foreign-born citizens

Floods immerse An Giang in breathtaking beauty

