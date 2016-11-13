VnExpress International
Ha Tinh Province's Terrace House gets international attention

By VnExpress   November 13, 2016 | 02:06 pm GMT+7

The home's staggered roof provides ample space for plantings and vegetable gardens.

Archdaily featured the three-story home in the central province of Ha Tinh for its unique design.

ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention

The terraced home combines a mix of architecture and agriculture.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-1

Covering roughly 160 square meters, the house features a discreet exterior design to ensure the privacy of the owner.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-2

From the outside, the three-story house looks like a seamless block.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-3

The architect spared a third of the family lot for a kind of playground that seperates the house from the noise of the street.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-4

The broad entrance provides plenty of natural sunlight.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-5

The slope of the terraces leaves the house wide open to sight angles.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-6

The house maximizes minimalist design; white is the dominant color.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-7

The owner grows both vegetables and ornamental plants in terraced planters outfitted with irrigation systems.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-8

Terrace house provides urban residents a chance to get closer to nature by giving them first-hand experience in planting and harvesting.
ha-tinh-provinces-terrace-house-gets-international-attention-9

The house was designed by two architects, Hoang Thanh Ha and Tran Ngoc Phuong -- the latter of whom just won second prize at this year's 2A Asia Architecture Awards.

Photos courtesy of Nguyen Tien Thanh

