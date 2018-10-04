VnExpress International
Losing wallet is tourists’ biggest frustration: Asia-Pacific survey

By Dang Khoa    October 4, 2018 | 01:10 pm GMT+7
Surveyed travelers said losing the wallet is the most frustrating thing. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Losing the wallet is the most frustrating thing for foreign tourists, according to a survey by Jetstar Group.

The Global Travel Survey released on September 26 gives insights into globetrotters after polling 30,000 travelers from Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and China.

More than 80 percent of travelers prioritize a phone over a book to read when packing. More than one third find it annoying when a person sitting next to them use both armrests.

While travelers from other countries miss their family the most when on vacation, Aussies travelers miss their pets.

For Vietnamese travelers, losing their smartphone is the biggest inconvenience, with 48 percent plumping for it, said Jetstar Group, which has one of Asia Pacific’s largest low fares networks by revenue.

Another survey released in August, on 'Annoying Travel Habits' by global online accommodation reservations provider Agoda, found what irritates Vietnamese travelers the most is people staying glued to their mobile phones.

It found that the most annoying types of fellow travelers overall are noisy ones (57 percent), those glued to their devices (47 percent) and those insensitive to cultural nuances (46).

Tags: Vietnam travelers tourist wallet smartphone armrests
 
