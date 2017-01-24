VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Last fair before Tet mobbed at traditional northern market

By Ngoc Thanh   January 24, 2017 | 10:09 pm GMT+7

The New Year wouldn't be the same without soaking up the atmosphere at Nua Market.

last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market

The Nua Market fair is held on the outskirts of Hanoi in Binh Phu Commune, Thach That Ward. The market opens on the 2nd, 7th, 12th, 17th, 22nd and 27th of every lunar month, typically in the morning. However, the Tet market fair also opens in the afternoon. In photo: The busy Nua market this morning.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-1

The market features mainly agricultural products, livestock and household goods such as bamboo brooms, clothing and chopsticks. At the last fair of the year, there are more Tet-related items on sale.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-2

The smell of young bamboo and dried shiitake mushrooms cover the market in a Tet ambiance.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-3

Tuan, a local citizen, said nowadays it's easy to buy pretty much anything at local grocery stores, but he still likes visiting the market because of his nostalgic feelings for an old traditional village called Doai.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-4

Doai Village is famous for its bamboo houseware which can be found at the market, including fans and a range of baskets.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-5

Many people are looking to buy roosters before Tet. The price may rise slightly at this time of year, ranging from VND130,000 ($5.75) to VND150,000 ($6.64) per kg.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-6

An indispensable feature of these traditional market fairs are the spice stalls.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-7

Traders also gather betel and areca nut from various places. These nuts are used to invite visitors and make acquaintances during festivals.  
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-8

These products may not be worth much, but the market has become a part of local life.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-9

Noodles, cakes and sweet desserts are all available at the food hall.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-10

Shoe stalls packed with customers.
last-pre-tet-fair-at-traditional-northern-market-11

The locals have a saying: "First the citadel, second the'Nua Market", meaning the market has long been famous across the region.

Related news:

> Tet blooms in colorful Hanoi

> Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s

> Saigon streets jammed as migrants rush home for Tet

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Tet market Hanoi Vietnam tradition culture lifestyle
 
Read more
Saigoneers up all night cooking traditional Tet treat

Saigoneers up all night cooking traditional Tet treat

Love is in the air: four sacred spots to pray for love in Vietnam

Love is in the air: four sacred spots to pray for love in Vietnam

400 cancer patients get free bus rides home for Tet holidays

400 cancer patients get free bus rides home for Tet holidays

Shopping frenzy: Hanoi fashion stores spill onto the streets for New Year sale

Shopping frenzy: Hanoi fashion stores spill onto the streets for New Year sale

Tet blooms in colorful Hanoi

Tet blooms in colorful Hanoi

Saigon’s Flower Street before opening time

Saigon’s Flower Street before opening time

French photographer opens free museum displaying Vietnamese ethnic culture

French photographer opens free museum displaying Vietnamese ethnic culture

Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s

Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s

 
go to top