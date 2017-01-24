VnExpress International
Tet blooms in colorful Hanoi

By Giang Huy   January 24, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7

Peach blossoms symbolize strength and vitality; kumquat represent luck and prosperity.

High temperatures in the North this winter have caused many peach trees to bloom early in Hanoi’s plantations. As a result, less peach trees are likely to bloom on New Year's Day so the prices of these ornamental plants will go up accordingly.
Small peach trees cost about VND150,000-200,000 ($6.6-8.8), while the larger ones can fetch up to millions.
The farmer in the picture said that her garden has more than 100 peach trees. From early morning, she has been busy cutting branches to sell.
Tuan from Cau Giay District in Hanoi said that he managed to pick up a good tree for VND1 million ($44).
A buyer smiles after finding the perfect peach tree to sit on the altar at home.
A Tet atmosphere has reached flowery markets in Hanoi.
Many traders said that kumquat trees are more expensive than last year. The price for a small kumquat tree is VND300,000 ($13) and 800,000 ($35) for a large one.
Apart from peach and kumquat trees, Hanoians also choose fresh flowers to decorate their homes.
Shops on Hang Ma Street in the Old Quarter are filled with buyers. A shop owner named Nhan told VnExpress that lucky money envelops with chicken motifs are selling well at the moment.

Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Tags: Tet peach blossoms kumquat trees
 
