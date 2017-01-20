VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Soak up the New Year spirit in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

By Vy An   January 20, 2017 | 01:43 pm GMT+7

The atmosphere is building in the capital as the Tet holiday approaches.

new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter

The streets of Hang Ma and Hang Luoc are filled with people and goods.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-1

Hang Luoc Street is famous for flowers and ornamental plants. Several days ago, many traders started selling peach blossoms and kumquat trees to meet the Tet demand.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-2

Traders sell small trees to be displayed as offerings on family altars.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-3

A trader told VnExpress that most buyers are looking for value-for-money, but demand will increase after the 23rd day of the lunar month.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-4

Many visitors have flocked to the Old Quarter to enjoy the Tet atmosphere and take photos.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-5

In addition to traditional flowers, new bonsai pots costing millions have also appeared along Hang Luoc Street.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-6

The antiques market is somewhat quieter than the flower market. The popular items here are bowls, plates and vases.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-7

Chicken sculptures are proving popular ahead of the Year of the Rooster.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-8

Hang Ma Street, famous for selling toys, paper goods and in particular paper votive offerings, is bathed in red.
new-year-colors-shower-hanois-old-quarter-9

Ornaments designed in the shape of chickens to bring buyers a year of peace and prosperity.

Photos by VnExpress/Vy An

Related news:

Into the forest: quest for wild peach trees ahead of Lunar New Year

From ant eggs to golden cakes: the Tet gifts Vietnamese are forking out in 2017

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Tet Lunar New Year Hanoi Old Quarter
 
Read more
Stakes are high as Vietnam lifts casino ban for locals

Stakes are high as Vietnam lifts casino ban for locals

Tet divide: Are people getting richer or is the income gap getting wider?

Tet divide: Are people getting richer or is the income gap getting wider?

Da Nang to invest $70 million on new public bus network

Da Nang to invest $70 million on new public bus network

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

NatGeo names Vietnam’s cave, waterfall among top natural wonders

NatGeo names Vietnam’s cave, waterfall among top natural wonders

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Hanoi named one of the cheapest cities worldwide to start anew

Hanoi named one of the cheapest cities worldwide to start anew

Stuffed, wrapped and ready to munch: How to select the perfect banh chung

Stuffed, wrapped and ready to munch: How to select the perfect banh chung

 
go to top