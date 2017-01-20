Soak up the New Year spirit in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

|
The streets of Hang Ma and Hang Luoc are filled with people and goods.
|
Hang Luoc Street is famous for flowers and ornamental plants. Several days ago, many traders started selling peach blossoms and kumquat trees to meet the Tet demand.
|
Traders sell small trees to be displayed as offerings on family altars.
|
A trader told VnExpress that most buyers are looking for value-for-money, but demand will increase after the 23rd day of the lunar month.
|
Many visitors have flocked to the Old Quarter to enjoy the Tet atmosphere and take photos.
|
In addition to traditional flowers, new bonsai pots costing millions have also appeared along Hang Luoc Street.
|
The antiques market is somewhat quieter than the flower market. The popular items here are bowls, plates and vases.
|
Chicken sculptures are proving popular ahead of the Year of the Rooster.
|
Hang Ma Street, famous for selling toys, paper goods and in particular paper votive offerings, is bathed in red.
|
Ornaments designed in the shape of chickens to bring buyers a year of peace and prosperity.
Photos by VnExpress/Vy An
