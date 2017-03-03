Japanese cherry blossom on display in Hanoi this month

As many as 150 sakura trees and 7,000 sakura branches from Japan will be on a cherry blossom show in downtown Hanoi later this month, the event's organizing committee said.

The trees are transported by sea while the blossom branches are delivered to Hanoi by air before March 10, said Truong Minh Tien, a deputy head of Hanoi's culture department. The display is part of a cultural exchange festival between Vietnam and Japan due to take place in the city on March 10-12.

Apart from the cherry blossom display, other activities are scheduled for the cultural exchange, including traditional art performances by Vietnamese and Japanese artists. A workshop will also be held to promote tourism investment between Hanoi and Japan, one of Vietnam's top donors and development partners.

This is the second year Hanoi hosts Japanese cherry blossom display. In 2016 the show exhibited five cherry trees and 10,000 branches, drawing scores of locals and tourists.

The culture department is considering an earlier exhibition next year to include Hanoi’s peach flowers.

