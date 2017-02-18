In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

A view of Lang Co, a coastal town near Hue

Why a Hoi An picture never disappoints

A farmer and his ducks in Co To, an island in the northern province of Quang Ninh

Red notes of prayers in a temple in Saigon's Chinatown

Ho Chi Minh City at dawn, as seen from a skyscraper in the city

Grilled corn, anyone?

When you thought Da Lat couldn't get dreamier

Naptime in Hanoi

Hanoi's Sword Lake

"Vietnam is one of my favourite countries for moody shots!" says Berlin-based photographer Michael Schulz.

It still looks very royal in Hue.

A morning in Sa Pa.

If Sa Pa is too touristy for you, try Lai Chau for more unspoiled beauty of Vietnam's northern highlands.

