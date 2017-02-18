VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

By VnExpress   February 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

A view of Lang Co, a coastal town near Hue

2.

Why a Hoi An picture never disappoints

3.

A farmer and his ducks in Co To, an island in the northern province of Quang Ninh

4.

Red notes of prayers in a temple in Saigon's Chinatown

5.

Ho Chi Minh City at dawn, as seen from a skyscraper in the city

6.

Grilled corn, anyone?

7.

When you thought Da Lat couldn't get dreamier

8.

Naptime in Hanoi

9.

Hanoi's Sword Lake

10.

"Vietnam is one of my favourite countries for moody shots!" says Berlin-based photographer Michael Schulz.

11.

It still looks very royal in Hue.

12.

A morning in Sa Pa.

13.

If Sa Pa is too touristy for you, try Lai Chau for more unspoiled beauty of Vietnam's northern highlands.

Related news:

> #whyVietnam: capture the best to see the rest

Tags: Vietnam tourism wanderlust best photos
 
Read more
Home to world’s largest cave Son Doong gearing up for tourism boom

Home to world’s largest cave Son Doong gearing up for tourism boom

The sidewalk barriers of Saigon

The sidewalk barriers of Saigon

Hanoi, after the war began

Hanoi, after the war began

Vietnamese named the most satisfied lovers in Asia

Vietnamese named the most satisfied lovers in Asia

Saigon announces first river bus services to ease road congestion

Saigon announces first river bus services to ease road congestion

In unprecedented move, Vietnam names and shames 'offensive' festivals

In unprecedented move, Vietnam names and shames 'offensive' festivals

Saigon to sacrifice public space near iconic market to make way for metro station

Saigon to sacrifice public space near iconic market to make way for metro station

Hanoi Bang Bang VIII: Eating was an art

Hanoi Bang Bang VIII: Eating was an art

 
go to top