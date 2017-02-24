In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

1.

The Pongour Falls in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong

2.

Sa Pa rice terraces

3.

Hanoi's Long Bien at sunset

4.

The beauty of northern Vietnam through the lens of an Austrian photographer

5.

"I found this super cute cow in a farm in Cat Ba Island," the caption reads.

6.

A road trip to Ha Giang Province can be challenging, but it's always worth it.

7.

A tray of bun dau mam tom, Vietnamese noodles with fried tofu and shrimp paste

8.

A Cham tower in Quy Nhon

9.

How to fish in Vietnam

10.

A farm in Lam Dong Province on a peaceful morning

11.

The shapes and colors of Ho Chi Minh City

12.

A temple in the Central Highlands town of Pleiku

13.

Hanoi at nightfall

14.

Doors through time?

15.

If you are going to Phu Yen, this beach should be in your list.

Related news:

> #whyVietnam: capture the best to see the rest