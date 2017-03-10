In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

1.

Ta Hien Street, the famous playground for tourists in Hanoi.

2.

"Dear Hanoi, you were such a crazy and noisy city, I was quite impressed," the caption reads.

3.

The Tuyen Lam Lake in the central highlands town of Da Lat.

4.

A farmer in the Mekong Delta.

5.

Outside Hoa Lo Prison, also known as "Hanoi Hilton"

6.

Hoi An always knows how to make people fall in love with it.

7.

A different side of Da Nang.

8.

"Not the nicest picture when it comes to animal welfare, but it begged to be photographed," the photographer said.

9.

One of the best places to find impressive graffiti in Vietnam is inside old department buildings.

10.

Hues on the Saigon River at night.

11.

Kite surfing in Phan Rang.

12.

A must-try in Hanoi: egg coffee.

13.

A peaceful corner in a Vietnamese forest.

14.

The photographer describes Hanoi as "super fascinating everywhere."

