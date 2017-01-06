VnExpress International
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

By VnExpress   January 6, 2017 | 10:52 am GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

Having fun in Ha Long Bay.

2.

Buddhist temples on Da Nang's Marble Mountains.

3.

The vibrant backpacker district in downtown Saigon.

4.

A quiet day on Hoi An's Thu Bon River.

5. 

A cart selling sticky rice outside Ben Thanh Market, Ho Chi Minh City.

6.

The famous Pink Church in Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Dinh.

7.

When the sun goes down in Phong Nha, Quang Binh.

8.

Children play on a hill in the northern highlands.

9.

Want a pet fish?

10.

"Insanely busy town, seen from above," reads the caption for this photo taken in Hanoi.

11.

Boats wait for tourists in Tam Coc, Ninh Binh Province.

12.

A market in Can Tho City wakes up early.

Tags: Vietnam tourism wanderlust best photos
 
