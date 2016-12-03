In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

A Vietnamese lady prepares a hu tiu noodle soup on her "floating restaurant" in Cai Rang Market, Mekong Delta

Buddha statues inside the biggest cave at Da Nang's Marble Mountains.

Hoi An from above

An old Black H'mong man enjoys his smoke break with Vietnam's traditional pipe tobacco, locally known as thuoc lao.

Vietnam's mini rice cakes, aka banh beo

A beautiful retreat in Dalat, Central Highlands

Tam Coc in the northern province of Ninh Binh, a new favorite destination for travelers

Men carry bags of rice to a barge in the Mekong Delta.

Dao Duy Tu Street in Hanoi is decorated with a thousand yellow silk wheels.

A backpacker street in Saigon

