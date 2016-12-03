VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

By VnExpress   December 3, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7

Check out 10 of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

A Vietnamese lady prepares a hu tiu noodle soup on her "floating restaurant" in Cai Rang Market, Mekong Delta

2.

Buddha statues inside the biggest cave at Da Nang's Marble Mountains.

3.

Hoi An from above

4.

An old Black H'mong man enjoys his smoke break with Vietnam's traditional pipe tobacco, locally known as thuoc lao.

5. 

Vietnam's mini rice cakes, aka banh beo

6.

A beautiful retreat in Dalat, Central Highlands

7.

Tam Coc in the northern province of Ninh Binh, a new favorite destination for travelers

8.

Men carry bags of rice to a barge in the Mekong Delta.

9.

Dao Duy Tu Street in Hanoi is decorated with a thousand yellow silk wheels.

10.

A backpacker street in Saigon

Related news:

#whyVietnam: capture the best to see the rest

Tags: Instagram Vietnam
Read more
Saigon's copper scavengers

Saigon's copper scavengers

Vietnam's ao dai gets century-long documentary

Vietnam's ao dai gets century-long documentary

Child piano prodigy to play Vietnam this month

Child piano prodigy to play Vietnam this month

Derided at home, Vietnam contestant’s dress wins best costume at int’l beauty pageant

Derided at home, Vietnam contestant’s dress wins best costume at int’l beauty pageant

Kickin' it old school: Vietnam's ancient foot badminton

Kickin' it old school: Vietnam's ancient foot badminton

Hanoi disadvantaged kids dream big with Gaelic football

Hanoi disadvantaged kids dream big with Gaelic football

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#whyVietnam: capture the best to see the rest

#whyVietnam: capture the best to see the rest

 
go to top