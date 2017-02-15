VnExpress International
Hue’s Imperial City to stay open for tourists on summer nights

By VnExpress   February 15, 2017 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
Fireworks over the Imperial City during the Hue festival in April 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

For the first time visitors can avoid the heat and see the attraction in a new light, from April to September.

Hue, the famous tourist town in central Vietnam, has confirmed a plan to keep its popular Imperial City open through 10 p.m. this summer.

Visitors who want to escape the daytime heat or simply love to explore the attraction at night can do so from April 22 to September 15.

Officials promise that the centuries-old royal palaces and walls will be glowing and that there will be traditional music performances.

Tickets are the same, VND150,000 ($6.60).

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty from 1802 until the end of feudal Vietnam in 1945.

The citadel as well as the royal tombs that dot Hue’s outskirts helped draw more than three million tourists to Thua Thien-Hue Province last year. The province aims to draw 3.5 million visitors this year and more than five million in 2020.

Hue has also announced plans to provide audio guide services and free Wi-Fi at top attractions.

The new decision could be a good idea as there is currently not a lot of nightlife in Hue. Locals often gather in the square in front the citadel at night.

Tags: Vietnam Hue travel destinations
 
