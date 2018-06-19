Hue lists French architectural heritages for conservation

Unversities, high schools, museums, corridors, railway stations, hotels, churches and a water supply plant are among 27 buildings and monuments in the former imperial city of Hue in central Vietnam that have been targeted for preservation.

However, authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, have not revealed any specific information about its preservation plans.

The listed structures include 11 state-managed buildings: Hue University, Quoc Hoc Monument, Quoc Hoc Hue High School for Gifted Students, Hai Ba Trung High School, Hue Museum of Culture, Diem Phung Thi Exhibition House, Class corridor of Le Loi Primary School, A & B class corridor of Hue University of Sciences, Hue College of Industry, Festival Center and the Freedom Stadium.

The other 16 structures are: Hue Railway Station, Saigon Morin Hotel, Festival Hue Restaurant, La Residence Hue Hotel & Spa, Le Domaine de Cocodo Hotel, Van Nien Waterworks, Church of Redemption, Phu Cam Cathedral, Phu Cam Parish Church, Hue Bishop's Palace, Thanh Tam Monastery, Hue Grand Seminary, Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Hue Carmel Monastery, and Chapel at the St Paul Cathedral.

The Hue Railway Station was built in 1908 by French. Photo by VnExpress

The Quoc Hoc Monument, a tribute to World War I martyrs, stands on the banks of the Perfume River, overlooking the Quoc Hoc Hue High School for Gifted Students. This building was constructed in 1920 to commemorate French and Vietnamese soldiers who have fallen fighting Germany in World War I.

The Quoc Hoc Hue High School for Gifted Students was established in 1896. It was one of the very first high schools in Vietnam and is currently one of the top three high schools in the country, along with Le Hong Phong in Ho Chi Minh City and Chu Van An in Hanoi.

The Hue Museum of Culture comprises two French-style blocks in a 6,000-square-meter plot on the banks of the Perfume River.

The Diem Phung Thi Exhibition House is a two-storey French villa near the Truong Tien Bridge on the banks of the Perfume River. It was used as a festival center in the past.

The Phu Cam Cathedral is the principal church of Hue Archdiocese, which stands on Phuoc Qua Hill.

The Hai Ba Trung High School, formerly Dong Khanh, was established on July 15, 1917. It has retained its classical French architecture for more than a hundred years.

The Saigon-Morin was built in 1901 by a French businessman named Borgarde. Over the last century, it has changed hands several times, and was once used as the main office of Hue University and the Hue University of Sciences.

Apart from these 27 listed structures, there are many other remarkable French constructions in Hue, including the office of the Phu Hoa Ward People's Committee and headquarters of the Hue Literature and Art Association.