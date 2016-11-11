Hong Kong Express adds new direct air service to Vietnam

Hong Kong Express Airways on Wednesday launched its new direct service to Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

The flights, on Airbus A320 aircraft, will be operated on Wednesday and Sunday.

The low-cost airline has already flown to Da Nang. Khanh Hoa is most famous for its resort town of Nha Trang and and the beautiful Nha Trang Bay

Data showed that more than 28,500 people from Hong Kong visited Vietnam in the first 10 months, up 72.5 percent from the same period last year.

Hong Kong Express, also known as HK Express, also has direct services to several other Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Malaysia.

