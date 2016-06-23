vietjet-air-makes-maiden-flight-to-tainan

Addressing a ceremony to mark the inauguration of the route at Tainan Airport, Tainan Mayor Lai Ching-te said he was happy that the Vietnamese carrier chose Tainan as its first destination in southern Taiwan.



He expressed hope that the four weekly flights will bring Tainan and Vietnam closer and provide a more convenient service for the many passengers flying between the two sides.



It is the third international route serving the southern Taiwan city, following routes opened by China Airlines to Hong Kong and Osaka, according to Lai.

VietJet has captured a 40 percent share of the domestic market, and will likely surpass the national flagship carrier Vietnam Airlines in 2016 as the country’s largest domestic carrier. Photo from VietJet's website.

VietJet Air Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh praised Tainan as an ancient and beautiful city with rich cultural and historic heritage, and said the carrier will offer affordable prices for passengers flying between the two destinations.



In view of the strong market demand, VietJet Air has increased its number of daily flights between Taipei and Ho Chi Minh City from one to two since June 18, she noted.



According to tallies provided by Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, Taiwanese people paid 409,013 visits to Vietnam in 2015, a 21 percent increase from the 2014 level.



Statistics compiled by Vietnam's tourism bureau show that in January 2016 alone, Taiwanese people made 33,700 visits to the Southeast Asian country, up by 15.8 percent year-on-year.

Related News:

Low-cost carrier VietJet Air ready for take-off in Thailand

Vietjet welcomes new jet as it aims for dominant position in Vietnam

VietJet and Boeing sign $11.3 billion airplane sales deal