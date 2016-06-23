VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

VietJet Air makes maiden flight to Tainan

June 23, 2016 | 09:30 am GMT+7

VietJet Air -- a Vietnam-based budget carrier -- made its maiden flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Tainan Wednesday, with 138 passengers aboard.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the inauguration of the route at Tainan Airport, Tainan Mayor Lai Ching-te said he was happy that the Vietnamese carrier chose Tainan as its first destination in southern Taiwan.

He expressed hope that the four weekly flights will bring Tainan and Vietnam closer and provide a more convenient service for the many passengers flying between the two sides.

It is the third international route serving the southern Taiwan city, following routes opened by China Airlines to Hong Kong and Osaka, according to Lai.

vietjet-air-makes-maiden-flight-to-tainan

VietJet has captured a 40 percent share of the domestic market, and will likely surpass the national flagship carrier Vietnam Airlines in 2016 as the country’s largest domestic carrier. Photo from VietJet's website.

VietJet Air Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh praised Tainan as an ancient and beautiful city with rich cultural and historic heritage, and said the carrier will offer affordable prices for passengers flying between the two destinations.

In view of the strong market demand, VietJet Air has increased its number of daily flights between Taipei and Ho Chi Minh City from one to two since June 18, she noted.

According to tallies provided by Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, Taiwanese people paid 409,013 visits to Vietnam in 2015, a 21 percent increase from the 2014 level.

Statistics compiled by Vietnam's tourism bureau show that in January 2016 alone, Taiwanese people made 33,700 visits to the Southeast Asian country, up by 15.8 percent year-on-year.

Related News:

Low-cost carrier VietJet Air ready for take-off in Thailand

Vietjet welcomes new jet as it aims for dominant position in Vietnam

VietJet and Boeing sign $11.3 billion airplane sales deal

Tags: Vietjet Air low-cost carrier Taiwan Vietnam tourism
 
Read more
Ho Chi Minh City to rake in $5.7 bln in remittances

Ho Chi Minh City to rake in $5.7 bln in remittances

Australian business lobbies for TPP in U.S.

Australian business lobbies for TPP in U.S.

IMF urges U.S. to ratify TPP trade deal

IMF urges U.S. to ratify TPP trade deal

Vietnamese retailers call for safeguards to fight off foreign rivals

Vietnamese retailers call for safeguards to fight off foreign rivals

Disbursement for public investment too slow: Vietnam government

Disbursement for public investment too slow: Vietnam government

Vietnam sets economic targets for 2017

Vietnam sets economic targets for 2017

Audit finds giant holes in Vietnam's local budgets

Audit finds giant holes in Vietnam's local budgets

Vietnam's $9-billion oil refinery set back by four-month delay

Vietnam's $9-billion oil refinery set back by four-month delay

 
go to top