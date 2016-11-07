Chinese airlines add more flights to Ho Chi Minh City

Since the end of October, Chinese airlines have started increasing the number of flights to Ho Chi Minh City to meet high travel demand.

Major Chinese carriers, including Xiamen, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, have increased frequency from three flights per week to daily for services between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City. The carriers have also launched more flights from Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

In recent years, Chinese visitors have flocked directly to central Vietnam on charter flights, without traveling to Ho Chi Minh City. But now with higher demand, Chinese carriers are adding more flights to the southern hub.

A local tour operator told the Saigon Times that Chinese visitors now mainly come from major Chinese cities and they are willing to pay for more expensive tours.

China is accounting for roughly a quarter of all foreign visitors to Vietnam.

Data from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism showed that the country received more than 2.2 million Chinese arrivals over the first 10 months, up 55 percent from a year ago.

