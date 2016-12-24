Ho Chi Minh City welcomes its 5 millionth foreign tourist

Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday marked the arrival of the 5 millionth foreign tourist with a red carpet ceremony and gifts for passengers of the lucky VN10 flight from France.

The lucky visitor received a free Vietnam Airlines business class ticket from France to Vietnam; the carrier's one year gold membership; two nights at a five star hotel; and a city tour, among other services.

Two visitors that arrived right before and immediately after the 5 millionth visitor were also surprised to receive travel and accommodation vouchers. Meanwhile, all passengers on the VN10 flight got a conical hat and a guidebook.

The three lucky tourist receive gifts from the city authorities. Photo by VnExpress

Ho Chi Minh City is looking to diversify its tourism services to attract both local and long-haul travelers.

Under the plan, the city is seeking to promote performing arts festivals, sporting events and waterway tourism services, among others, while focusing on high-end leisure travel.

Ho Chi Minh City is expecting to receive 5.2 million foreign tourists this year, a 10 percent increase from last year, according to the municipal tourism department.

The number of local arrivals has also jumped 10 percent to 21.8 million. Tourism remains a key revenue stream for the city and is forecast to generate VND103 trillion ($4.5 billion) this year, up 9 percent year-on-year.

2016 is already a record breaking year for Vietnam's international tourist arrivals. As many as 10 million have been welcomed so far this year.

